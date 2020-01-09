Westmoreland Builder Held with Ganja, in Montego Bay

77-year-old Charged for Ganja Possession in Montego Bay
Latest Jamaica News, Montego Bay (McKoy’s News): Westmoreland Builder Held with Ganja The Montego Bay police have arrested and charged one man in connection with the seizure of a quantity of ganja, during an operation carried out along Barnett Lane, in the second city on Wednesday.

Facing charges of dealing in ganja and possession of ganja is 54-year-old Rexroy Williamson, of Longwood district in Whithorne, Westmoreland.

Reports by the police are that about 4:30 p.m., a team of officers were on patrol in the area when they saw Williamson placing a cardboard box under a table, while acting in a suspicious manner.

He was accosted and the box searched, it was found to contain a quantity of ganja weighing approximately 3/4 pounds.

