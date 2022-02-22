Westmoreland Brothers Charged with Double Murder

Two brothers who allegedly shot and killed two female at a business establishment in Whitehouse, Westmoreland, on Wednesday, January 12, have been charged with two counts of murder and illegal possession of Firearm and ammunition.

The siblings have been identified as 21-year-old Nigel Walters otherwise called ‘Troy’ and his older bother 24-year-old Nicholas Walters, both of Lennox Bigwood, Westmoreland, and Charles Town district, St Mary.

Both men have been charged with the murder of 45-year-old businesswoman Sophia Brown, and 58-year-old Bernie Lewis, farmer, and both of Long Hill in Whitehouse, Westmoreland.

Reports are that about 2:10pm, both women were at a business place operated by Brown, when the brothers entered the establishment posing as customers.

While in the process of being served the gunmen opened fire, hitting both women, before robbing the establishment of an undetermined sum of cash and grocery items.

Following an investigation, both men were picked up and positively identified by a witness by CCTV footage taken from the establishment.

Both men were charged on the weekend.