Westmoreland Bike Show Promoters Choosing Money Over Safety?

Latest Jamaica News: Allegations are reaching Mckoy’s News that lawless promoters took to the streets and hosted a grand bike show within the sections of Westmoreland.

This event, which was held on the 15th of March, was hosted within Carawina, Westmoreland. It is being alleged that on two occasions police officers came to the event, however, the promoters were not phased and continued the show.

It is being stated that it’s only after larger authorizes arrived on the scene, the event was stopped.

Private residents are furious as the event was hosted in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country– regarding the promoters as having: ‘no regards for people’s safety.’

The Disaster Management Act was activated by the government in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 on the island. The Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, yesterday, reinforced the penalties of breaking the COVID-19 containment act. Citizens can be fined up to one million dollars for breaking this act.

Photo unrelated