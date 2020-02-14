Western Union at Portmore Pines Plaza Robbed

Thieves reportedly broke into and robbed the Western Union in Portmore Pines Plaza Branch in Portmore, St Catherine on late Wednesday night. It was closed for the day on Thursday, February 13.

A team of law enforcement officers were summoned to its location and discovered that the robbers accessed entry by digging a hole on to the wall.

The estimated value of cash robbed is yet to be determined.

It is reported that there have been numerous break-ins and robberies taken place at several Western Union locations.

The Portmore Police are investigating.