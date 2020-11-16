Western Jamaica artist missing

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: Family members are very concerned and uneasy as they have been unable to locate Mark Fletcher a popular artist who is often seen in the Montego Bay, St James area.

Fletcher has been missing for the past three weeks. His brother Stephen Fletcher who is very close to mark is very worried.

“Each day he would come and look for me. But lately I cannot see or hear from him, and this is not the norm.”

Mark Fletcher is very well-known all over Montego Bay where he is famous for drawing portraits on location, for a small fee.

Stephen Fletcher is asking if you see mark or know where he may be please call  876 542 4671.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....