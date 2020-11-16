Western Jamaica artist missing

Jamaica News: Family members are very concerned and uneasy as they have been unable to locate Mark Fletcher a popular artist who is often seen in the Montego Bay, St James area.

Fletcher has been missing for the past three weeks. His brother Stephen Fletcher who is very close to mark is very worried.

“Each day he would come and look for me. But lately I cannot see or hear from him, and this is not the norm.”

Mark Fletcher is very well-known all over Montego Bay where he is famous for drawing portraits on location, for a small fee.

Stephen Fletcher is asking if you see mark or know where he may be please call 876 542 4671.