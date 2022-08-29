Western Australian Man Charged With Distributing Child Abuse Material Online

A 21-year-old Perth man is expected to face Perth Magistrates Court today after a mobile phone with child abuse material were found at his home.

He has been charged with possession of child abuse material obtained or accessed using a carriage service and accessing child abuse material.

The maximum penalty for each offence is 15 years’ imprisonment.

The Western Australia Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team (JACET), which comprises AFP and WA Police officers, charged the man with two offences after executing a search warrant at the man’s Thornlie home on Augsust 12.

The investigation began in May 2022 when the AFP-led Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation received a report from the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency about an online user in Western Australia uploading child abuse material to social media platforms. AFP Investigators linked the man to the illegal online activity.

Officers conducted a search at his home and seized three mobile phones which allegedly contained child abuse material.

Detective Inspector Andrea Coleman said the charges demonstrated the AFP’s commitment to investigate and charge offenders believed to be involved in child exploitation and sexual abuse.

“This work is gut-wrenching, but our investigators are relentless in their pursuit of anyone sharing or accessing child abuse material, and they will follow-up any information to bring these people to justice,” she said.