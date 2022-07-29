Western Australian Man Charged and Luxury Assets Seized During Drug Inquiry

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) have charged a Dalkeith man and seized about $600,000 worth of assets, including a luxury Mercedes, jewellery, watches and silver bullion.

The man, 27, is expected to face Perth Magistrates Court today charged with dealing in property suspected to be the proceeds of crime and failing to comply with a data access order.

AFP officers arrested him last month as part of an ongoing investigation into a drug importation and trafficking syndicate.

When police searched the man’s home on June 20, they allegedly found four mobile phones, including one under a pillow and another under the blankets on the bed where he was sleeping when investigators arrived.

The man allegedly refused to provide officers with the pin codes to access the devices. He also allegedly refused to assist police to access another two telecommunications devices, which were found in a desk in a games room, and a laptop found in the kitchen.

Investigators seized the electronic devices for forensic examination.

During the search police seized luxury items including a 2019 white Mercedes Benz g-wagon worth at least $350,000, four Rolex watches, two Audemars Piguet watches, a Zenith watch, two Cartier bracelets, four one-kilogram silver bars and about $19,000 cash.

AFP Acting Inspector Chris Colley said unexplained sources of wealth were often a sign of underlying criminal activity.

“We suspect the cash and assets seized through this investigation were not lawfully earned and are the proceeds of criminal activities,” Colley said.

 “The AFP is committed to ensuring people do not profit from exploiting the wider community.  If we suspect people are living a lifestyle they cannot lawfully justify, we will seize the assets and make them explain themselves in court.

“The penalties are also significant if someone refuses to provide access to electronic devices in matters where police are investigating a serious offence.”

The man has been charged with failing to comply with a data access order and dealing with property reasonably suspected of being the proceeds of crime.

Investigations are continuing.

