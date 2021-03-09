West Indies wins T20 series 2-1 beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets

Jamaican Fabian Allen hit three mighty sixes in the 19th over to help the West Indies to a series-clinching, three-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the third Twenty20 international on Sunday, March 7.

Chasing Sri Lanka’s modest 131 for four, the West Indies were again constrained by Sri Lanka’s spin attack and came to the 18th over at 105 for seven, needing 27 runs from 18 balls.

Captain Jason Holder, cool and with a plan in mind, blocked out the 18th over, the last from dangerous spinner Wanindudu Hasaranga, save for a six from a free hit which helped break the mounting tension.

With 20 runs needed from the last two overs, Allen hit sixes from the first, third, and last balls of the 19th over from Akila Dananjaya to get the West Indies home with an over to spare to clinch the series 2-1.

Allen hit 21 runs from six balls and also took one for 13 from four overs to earn player-of-the-match honours. He said there was no panic in the West Indies dressing room, even when their biggest hitters failed to fire.

The match was another low-scoring chapter in a low-scoring series in which all three matches were played on spin-friendly pitches at Coolidge. In the first match, the West Indies scored 134 for six to overtake Sri Lanka’s 131 for nine. In the second, Sri Lanka’s 160 for six was too good for the home side who were all out for 117.

For the third time in a row, Sri Lanka chose to bat on winning the toss on Sunday. The top-order faltered and the Sri Lanka team found themselves with a constant need to reset or rebuild. After 10 overs, the tourists were only 46 for four and were under pressure to set a challenging total.

The first of three one-day internationals between the teams begins at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday.