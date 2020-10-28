West Indies players get all-clear before touring New Zealand

Bridgetown, Barbados (AP) — The West Indies cricket squad is touring again, becoming the first test team to embark on two tours during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The West Indies re-opened international cricket after a global sports shut down when they underwent quarantine in Britain before playing against England in July and August.

Now the Caribbean-based players have all tested negative to COVID-19 and are on the way to New Zealand for a tour involved two tests and three Twenty20 internationals.

The Caribbean-based players, coaches, and staff departed from Barbados late Tuesday for New Zealand, where they’ll complete quarantine in Christchurch ahead of the series.

There are squads for the T20 and test formats of the tour, and six reserve players who will travel with the squad to ensure replacements are available as injury cover.

The three T20s will be played on November 27, 29, and 30, and the test matches will be staged in Auckland from December 3 and in Wellington from December 11.

West Indies squads:

Tests: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.

T20s: Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr., Kesrick Williams.

