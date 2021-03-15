West Indies beat Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI by five wickets

West Indies defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets in the third One-Day International (ODI) Series 3-0 sweep at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

That win was set up largely by a century from Darren Bravo and half-centuries from Shai Hope and captain Kieron Pollard as the West Indies successfully chased down the 275 for five wickets in 48 overs and three deliveries.

Bravo was name Man of the Match claimed his fourth ODI century of 102, which came off 132 balls and included five fours and four sixes.

Scores:

SRI LANKA 274 for six off 50 overs (Wanindu Hasaranga 80 not out, Ashen Bandara 55 not out, Danushka Gunathilaka 36, Dimuth Karunaratne 31; Akeal Hosein 3-33)

WEST INDIES 276 for five off 48.3 overs (Darren Bravo 102, Shai Hope 64, Kieron Pollard 53 not out; Suranga Lakmal 2-56)