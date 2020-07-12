West Indies beat England by four wickets

West Indies beat England by four-wicket victory by Jermaine Blackwood’s magnificent 95 at Southampton on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Blackwood’s made 95 as the tourists chasing 200 on the final day were reduced to 27-3 and lost opener John Campbell retired hurt, mainly to a fired-up Jofra Archer.

But the nerveless Blackwood calmly combined with Roston Chase for a stand of 63, and then added 68 with Shane Dowrich.

England had chances to dismiss Blackwood. Ben Stokes failed to get a hand on a tough opportunity at slip off Dom Bess, gully Rory Burns and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler both dropped catches off Stokes, and Zak Crawley could not gather the ball in the covers when Blackwood and Chase got in a mix-up running a single.

Stand-in captain Stokes threatened to inspire England yet again first by removing Dowrich, then Blackwood when only 11 were needed.

Victory in a match that marked international cricket’s return from lockdown to put the West Indies 1-0 up with two to play in behind closed doors series.

Joe Root will return to lead England when the second behind-closed-doors Test begins at Old Trafford on Thursday.