West Indies arrive in New Zealand for tour

The Windies arrived in New Zealand on Thursday, October 29, 2020, three T-20 international series to be followed by the two test matches, in December, arrived in Auckland to begin their tour of New Zealand.

The players who left Barbados on Tuesday on the painstaking journey flew into New Zealand from Kuala Lumpur after stops in London and Dubai.

On arrival at Auckland, the team is set to undergo several health and safety tests in before embarking on a short hour and a half flight to Christchurch where they will go into a bubble at a government designated hotel.

The team will play warm-up games against New Zealand “A” on November 20 and 25.