West Indies Arrive in England Ahead of Historic Test Series

West Indies squad arrived in Manchester on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, ahead of a historic three-Test tour of England behind closed doors.

Every member of the 39-strong touring party, including 25 players, tested negative for the coronavirus before taking a charter flight from Antigua to Manchester.

They were each due to be tested again at their new base at Old Trafford, where they will live and train in a “bio-secure” environment for most of their seven-week stay.

They are the first international sports team to arrive in the UK since the COVID-19 lockdown started in March 2020.

The three-Test series, originally due to begin on 4 June, starts on 8 July at bio-secure venues without spectators.

The second and third matches will take place at Old Trafford. Both venues have hotels on-site.

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach.

Reserve players: Sunil Ambris, Joshua da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shane Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican.