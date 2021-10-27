West Indies Alumina Worker Murdered in St Catherine

The Linstead police in St Catherine, have commenced an investigation into Monday’s shooting, which left an employee at the West Indies Alumina Company dead, and another man nursing gunshot wounds at hospital.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Elvis Blake, otherwise called ‘Ray’, a Welder of St Catherine.

Reports are that on Monday night, Blake went to an establishment along York Street and walked in on a robbery in progress.

He was confronted by the armed robbers who opened fire hitting Blake and another man, before fleeing the scene.

The police were summoned, and upon arrival, both wounded men were rushed to hospital where Blake was pronounced dead, and the other victim treated and admitted.

