Weekend Operations Lead to the Seizure of Several Firearms and Ammunition across the Island

Five firearms and 110 rounds of ammunition were seized over the weekend as lawmen continue their heightened operational activities to increase public safety and citizen security in the island.

In Gully Banks, Westmoreland, the Joint Anti-Gang Taskforce carried out a targeted operation at a house about 2:00 a.m., on Saturday, September 3. One P80 Pistol and five rounds of ammunition were seized. One man was taken into custody.

Additionally, lawmen in St. Mary seized 53 assorted rounds of ammunition during an operation in Wilderness in the parish about 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, September 3. One man was taken into custody.

Also on Saturday afternoon, officers assigned to the St. Andrew South Police Division seized a Glock 9mm pistol and 17 rounds of ammunition in an area called Thrown Circle during a joint police/ military operation. No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

About 9:30 p.m., on Saturday, another firearm and several rounds of ammunition were seized in Franklyn Town during a joint police/ military operation. A premises was searched and a 9mm pistol with seventeen 9mm rounds of ammunition was found. One man was taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

The St. Catherine North Police Division was not to be counted out, as a Smith and Wesson Pistol and 18 rounds of ammunition were seized during an operation in Dam Head, St. Catherine on Sunday, September 4. Reports are that about 2:00 a.m., the police, following investigative leads, conducted a snap raid at a house. The house was searched and the firearm along with the ammunition was found.

The police are renewing their appeal to the public to report illegal firearms and ammunition to them. Persons may do so anonymously by calling Crime Stop at 311.

