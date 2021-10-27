‘Weddy’ Charged With Murder in Kingston

The Constant Spring police have arrested and charged a man, in connection with the January 2020 murder of a man, in Whitehall Avenue, St Andrew.

He has been identified as 21-year-old Ryan Nelson, otherwise called ‘Weddy’, of Red Hills Road, Kingston 19, and he has been charged with the murder of 35-year-old Oshane Jones, a music selector of Park Lane, Kingston 19.

Reports are that about 3:00 pm, the deceased man was riding his motorcycle along Whitehall Avenue in St Andrew, when Nelson allegedly drove up beside him, brandished a firearm, and open fire hitting him.

The police were summoned to the scene and upon arrival, Jones was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, Nelson was arrested in connection with the murder, and charged on Monday, October 25.