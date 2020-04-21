Wear your masks

The wearing of masks is now mandatory in all public places, including public passenger vehicles.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness said the Order for social distances is modified, to mean Jamaicans must stay six feet apart, not three feet as before.
He said the Government will seek to enforce the orders.

