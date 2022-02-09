WE UP NOW BY LYRICALLY BADD “COMING SOON” – Top M Records

#WeUpNow #LyricallyBadd #TopMRecords Please Subscribe To Lyrically Badd VEVO Channel for his New short film Release Title WE UP NOW, which will be in store FEB. 18, 2022 Worldwide on every digital platform. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm9W… thanks to my wonderful fans for their support. #WeUpNow Title: We Up Now Official Video Artiste (s): Lyrically Badd Riddim “Instrumental” Courtesy of: Top M Records Riddim “Instrumental” Name: Single TMR:103S2022 Instrumental Own By: Antonio McKoy of Top M Records Song Written by: Andre Graham & Antonio McKoy Executive Producer: Top M Records Compose End Date: 2021 Song Finalize: Feb 03, 2022 Release Date: Feb 18, 2022 Genre: Dancehall Mood: Rich BPM: Duration: 3:02 Audio ISRC: GBVZ72240086 Video ISRC: GBVZ72240087 P.R.O: BMI ©2022 Label Names (s): Top M Records ©2022 Distributor (s): Top M Records © 2022 Visual Content Owned by Top M Records COPYRIGHT STRICTLY ENFORCED DO NOT COPY AND RE-UPLOAD

Instagram: @lyricallybaddmusic