Way cleared for stranded Jamaicans to return home

Government says it has completed conditions and procedures under which Jamaicans stranded overseas may now return home.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that the protocols were now completed and the Government was very sympathetic to the Jamaicans who wanted to come home and had not been able to do so as the borders have been closed.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith detailed how Jamaicans overseas may complete the process for coming home.

The two were speaking at a media conference now taking place.

Mrs. Johnson Smith said the protocols now completed now meant: “All Jamaicans who wish to return home may do so.”

She explained that their return was with conditions based on limited resources available. She said there was need for rooms, for the returnees, as all coming in will be required and must agree to state quarantine. She said, also, there were a limited number of public health staff who would have to monitor the returnees and also still have the work of contact tracing and interviews in the general local population.

She also said the Jamaican Government could not take on the cost of charter flights and hence those coming home will have to see to their own flight arrangements and costs. She said airlines had been advised of the opening of the border to Jamaicans stranded overseas.

She said all Jamaicans seeking to return home need to go to the Ministry of Health’s website and make an application that will be considered. A travel authorization will be issued at the end of the process and this is needed for airlines to accept the bookings.