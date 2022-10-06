Watchman Shot Dead in Westmoreland

61-year-old Dalton Plummer, a watchman of Board Scheme Georges Plain in Westmoreland, was shot dead by unknown assailant/assailants on Wednesday, October 10.

Police say that around noon, residents heard explosions coming from a section of a canefield interval and alerted the Frome Sugar Factory security patrol.

Upon the arrival of the security team, Plummer was seen lying along the roadside with a gunshot wound to the face.

The security team accompanied Plummer to the Savanna-La-Mar Public General Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.

