Watchman Commits Suicide in Portland

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, Portland (McKoy’s News): Watchman Commits SuicideSeventy-four-year-old Vincent Marriott, a watchman of Anchovy, Port Antonio, Portland, is suspected to have committed suicide in his community on Wednesday, March 11.

Reports by the Port Antonio Police are that about 10:30 a.m., residents raised an alarm after they stumbled upon Marriott’s body which found hanging from a tree.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Marriott was discovered hanging from a piece of rope which was tied around his neck and suspended from the branch of a tree.

The body was cut down and later removed to the morgue for a post-mortem examination.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....