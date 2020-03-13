Watchman Commits Suicide in Portland

Latest Jamaica News, Portland (McKoy’s News): Watchman Commits Suicide – Seventy-four-year-old Vincent Marriott, a watchman of Anchovy, Port Antonio, Portland, is suspected to have committed suicide in his community on Wednesday, March 11.

Reports by the Port Antonio Police are that about 10:30 a.m., residents raised an alarm after they stumbled upon Marriott’s body which found hanging from a tree.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Marriott was discovered hanging from a piece of rope which was tied around his neck and suspended from the branch of a tree.

The body was cut down and later removed to the morgue for a post-mortem examination.