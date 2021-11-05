Watch: Sean Paul, Sia share Dynamite Visuals

Dancehall superstar Sean Paul reunites with Sia to release the official visual for their “Dynamite” collaboration.

Produced by Banx & Ranx and Greg Kurstin, the upbeat single relies on dancehall-centric beats, Paul’s comfort zone of expertise.

Sean Paul recently shared his other single “Only Fanz” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. It’s been about seven years since Sean Paul dropped his sixth studio album Full Frequency, his final album under the Atlantic Records umbrella. The project saw 14 cuts and additional appearances from Damian Marley, Juicy J, 2 Chainz, Nicki Minaj, Konshens, Iggy Azalea, and more.