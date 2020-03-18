Watch: Naomi Cowan Releases Hot Visuals For ‘Climbing’

Keep on climbing, climbing, climbing, to the top, is the phrase stuck in the minds of listeners following the release of reggae star Naomi Cowan’s single, Climbing. The song’s audio was released approximately one month ago while the new visuals dropped on Friday, March 13. The pop-infused dancehall single encourages women to stay focused on their goals and keep climbing to the top.

At the beginning of the video, Naomi is seen wearing a shiny silver bodysuit, light makeup, and her signature braids as she crawls her way through the sand, symbolizing the efforts of women trying to accomplish their dreams.

The scene switches to Naomi and two other females dancing on the sand as she deejays, ‘Keep on climbing to the top. Never ever stop. Yuh vision a yuh glock, yuh ting it a guh shot. Time dem a waste when dem a set another trap. Determination and faith nuh sell a shop.”

As the song reached its climax, the Paradise Plum singer is seen rising out of the ocean in an Ethiopian-themed sparkling beige scarf dress with a golden crown to match her golden hair. Even her skin appears as if it were bathed in honey, signifying that her hard work led to her being the best version of herself.

As the songstress invited fans to be on the lookout for the song, she noted that it was being released at the perfect time, considering the worldwide issues being experienced at this time. She posted a photo teasing the video, captioned, “We’re standing on upful vibes in these turbulent times”.

Ever since the entertainer announced she would be releasing the track, fans have been waiting in high hopes to be blown away by the visuals and so they were. After its release, one YouTuber commented, “Dope visuals! So clean… innovative and unique.” Another said, “This have a buzz The message behind this song is so inspiring .So proud of you nay ”.

Climbing is Naomi’s first single for 2020. It follows the December 2019 release of her song, Peace of Mind, on the Rock & Groove Riddim, which also features Jaz Elise and In.Digg.Nation Collective artistes, Lila Iké and Sevana.

Watch the official video for Climbing, below.

Source: Dancehallmag