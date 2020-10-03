Was the President on Oxygen?

Coronavirus: Trump blames media for virus spread
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Several questions are now being raised about the diagnosis
and treatment of the US President, following a media briefing
this morning, outside the hospital, near the White House, to
which he was taken Friday evening.
Doctor for the US President Dr Sean Conley would not say
specifically when asked repeatedly, whether Donald Trump
has been put on oxygen since he tested positive for COVID-
19. But the personal doctor for the President said Mr trump
was “not now” on oxygen and did not need it.
Another question raised by the press conference is when the
President tested positive for COVID-19. The doctor said the
president was diagnosed 72 hours (or three days) ago.
However, the public only knew 32 hours ago or late Thursday
night or Friday morning. Journalists and analysts said if the
diagnosis was made Wednesday and not Thursday then that’s
a serious matter.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....