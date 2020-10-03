Was the President on Oxygen?

Several questions are now being raised about the diagnosis

and treatment of the US President, following a media briefing

this morning, outside the hospital, near the White House, to

which he was taken Friday evening.

Doctor for the US President Dr Sean Conley would not say

specifically when asked repeatedly, whether Donald Trump

has been put on oxygen since he tested positive for COVID-

19. But the personal doctor for the President said Mr trump

was “not now” on oxygen and did not need it.

Another question raised by the press conference is when the

President tested positive for COVID-19. The doctor said the

president was diagnosed 72 hours (or three days) ago.

However, the public only knew 32 hours ago or late Thursday

night or Friday morning. Journalists and analysts said if the

diagnosis was made Wednesday and not Thursday then that’s

a serious matter.