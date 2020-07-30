Warning to delinquent amusement and entertainment establishments

The Government will shut down places of amusement, as well as

establishments within the entertainment sector and other industries, if a certain level

of adherence to the established coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols is not maintained.

This was stated by Prime Minister Andrew Holness. He said the Minister of

Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, continues to

monitor the situation.

At the same time the Government has announced that several measures that

should come to an end July 31, will continue through to September 30. These include

the nightly curfews and opening hours for markets. Similarly, measures for places of

amusement, beaches, rivers, river rafting, restaurants and cinemas, have also been

extended to September 30. The extension of measures to this period, also applies to

zoos, parks, and water parks.

“So far, the report is that there is a level of compliance that is… reasonable.

There is room for improvement, but not at the stage where it would trigger a

shutdown. But again, I repeat, if it reaches that stage, the Government will act

swiftly,” he warned.

The Prime Minister was making a statement in the House of Representatives on

Tuesday (July 28). This was in relation to the new Disaster Risk Management

(Enforcement Measures) Order, which has been drafted as the measures under the

previous Order come to an end on July 31, 2020.

Turning to the ongoing curfew, which is slated to end on July 31, Mr. Holness

noted that this will continue in place until September 30.

“The day to next day, night to early morning curfews will continue in place,

starting 11:00 p.m. on the night of July 31, to 5:00 a.m. August 1, 2020, day to day

until 5:00 a.m. on the morning of September 30, 2020. So, the existing curfew

continues until September 30, 2020 and all of the rules relating to the curfew,

including travelling times, those remain,” he informed.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister informed that the COVID-19 safety

measures that are in place for the creative and entertainment sector and would have

ended July 31 have been extended to September 30.