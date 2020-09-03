Warholm, Kipyegon and Dibaba confirmed for Ostrava

Two-time world champion Karsten Warholm confirmed to compete in the 400m hurdles at of the Golden Spike meeting at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Ostrava on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

The Norwegian won at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Stockholm last month in a European record of 46.87, the second-fastest time in history behind American Kevin Young’s 46.78 world record from the 1992 Olympic Games.

Having come within 0.09 of Young’s mark, the 24-year-old now wants another chance to break the world record.

There have also been some high-quality additions to the women’s 1500m field as the world record-holder and 2015 world champion Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia will line up against Olympic and world champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya.

In the men’s 1500m, world indoor champion Samuel Tefera will take on world indoor mile record-holder Yomif Kejelcha and both will have an eye on Cornelius Chirchir’s meeting record of 3:31.17 that has stood since 2003.