WAR A DI REGGAE GIRL FUNERAL YESSIDEH

Hmid pinky kmft some a them ppl ya a chat foolishness.

Pinky the body guh a the ole and to how the ole look it couldn’t hold the girl so firstly the ole was too small then them decide seh them aguh tek off some a the fandangles weh deh pon the coffin the family start cuss and the cemetery worker start diss up the ppl them bout suck mada to one woman and she move to him and a baayy ppl staat move to him. When him run off the ppl them go bk a the grave then we see ppl a run and a bay stone behind a them. Everybody a the grave side lift up a look some weh fi go. Then shot start beat and ppl a run dung ppl wid lass, even one a the innocent balla get run dung.kmt them lock the gate and the car them line up waa come out them fling stone and broke bout 4 to 5 ppl glass. Them the police came and it was still chaos the police could not control the men. It was humiliating and the tragedies that took place was unnecessary🤦‍♀️