Wanted Men Held in St James

Two men who were being sought by the police in connection with various crimes committed across the parish, have been taken into custody.

The police also stated that one of the accused wanted men was recently featured on the list of 80 wanted men, which was released by Deputy Superintendent in Charge of Crime for the Island, Fitz Bailey.

He has been identified as 36-year-old Gerald McNaughton, otherwise called ‘Ice’ of Providence Heights in Flankers, St James, and he was being sought for murder, Wounding with Intent, and Shooting with Intent.

He was arrested and charged on Tuesday, February 1, after being apprehended at Top Bay in Discovery Bay, St Ann.

The other accused, 23-year-old Fitzroy Jones, otherwise called ‘Dappa’ of Mauldon district and Rose Heights, St James, was also charged for Murder and Wounding with Intent.

He was handed over to the police on Tuesday, February 1, after being listed as wanted in March of 2021.

The police continues to urge persons to be vigilant and report the presence of wanted men to their local police, Crime Stop at 311,or the nearest police station.