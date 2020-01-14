Wanted Man Killed in St James, Two Others Captured

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): Wanted Man Killed in St James – A St Catherine wanted man who allegedly confronted the police with an illegal firearm was fatally shot by the police, and four other persons were taken into custody, following an operation carried out on the premises of the upscale Mango Walk Country Club, a gated community in Mango Walk, St James, on Monday evening.

The police said the dead gunman who goes by the names Kimani Brown and Damian Mitchell, is believed to be from Passage Forth in St Catherine, and he was being sought by the St Catherine police for the double murder of two persons along Golden Spring Road in Stony Hill, St Andrew on December of last year.

Another man who has been identified as 31-year-old Dwayne Anthony Ferguson, otherwise called “Greasy or Kevoy Davis” laborer of 24 Patrick Drive, Kingston 20, who was also wanted for double murder, and another man, Peter Junior White, who was being sought by the Constant Spring police as a Person of Interest, was also arrested.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Monday the police carried out an operation on the property of Mango Walk Country Club, in Montego Bay.

The police say they entered the house the now deceased confronted them with a gun, and they were forced to open fire killing him on the spot.

A revolver loaded with six .38 rounds of ammunition was taken from him. And a further search of the house led to the seizure of ten additional .38 round of ammunition.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) are now carrying out an investigation into this latest fatal shooting.