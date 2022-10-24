Wanted Man Fatally Shot During Altercation in St Elizabeth

A man who was wanted for the July 12, 2022 murder of Tyrone Morgan, otherwise called ‘Cookus’, was fatally shot during a confrontation with the Police in Nain, St. Elizabeth on Sunday, October 23.
The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Tuwaine Morrison, otherwise called ‘Wasp’, of Steven Run district, Nain in the parish.
Reports from the Junction Police are that about 3:00 p.m., lawmen responded to a call for assistance with a domestic dispute in the community; where it was alleged that Morrison assaulted relatives with an illegal firearm and made threats to kill them.
During the process of taking him into custody, he resisted and reportedly attempted to disarm one of the lawmen. The Police discharged their weapon and he was hit. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Both officers are receiving treatment for multiple injuries sustained during the altercation, including a broken wrist and several bite wounds inflicted by the now-deceased.
The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Inspectorate and
Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) are investigating.
Morrison was also previously charged by the St. Elizabeth Police in connection with three robberies across the division.