Wanted Man Fatally Shot by Police in Bethel Town, Westmoreland

Wanted Man Fatally Shot by Police: A man wanted by the Westmoreland police was fatally shot during a confrontation with cops in Bethel Town in the parish on Tuesday night. A firearm was reportedly seized during the incident.
He has been identified as Osean Gordon, otherwise called “Tovel” from the community.
According to the police, about 8:00 p.m., a team of police officers conducted an operation at Galloway District in Bethel Town in pursuit of Gordon, who was wanted for the murder of Shavoy Turner in 2018.
Based on information obtained, the authorities were able to track down the location where they suspect Gordon was staying.
When the police approached the residence, a man was allegedly seen walking from the right side of the structure, acting suspiciously upon seeing the officers.
The cops then shouted “police,” at which point the suspect allegedly took a firearm from his waist and began firing. The officers took evasive action and fired back at the suspect.
When the shooting ceased, the man was discovered with gunshot wounds to his upper body and clutching a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing four 9mm rounds.
Gordon was brought to the Savanna-La-Mar General Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No member of the police team was injured during the operation.