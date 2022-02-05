Wanted Man Devil Turn Himself Over to the Police

The St Catherine South Police have confirmed that a man who was listed among nine other men to be the most wanted in the parish, have turned himself over in their custody.

The accused who was being sought for murder since 2013, has been identified as 21-year-old Damion Anthony Henry, otherwise called ‘Devil’, of Burke Road in Old Harbour, St Catherine.

Henry was being sought for the murder of Javis Clarke, who was stabbed to death in Old Harbour.

Henry turned himself over to the police in the company of his lawyer, on Thursday afternoon, February 3.