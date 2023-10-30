Wanted Man Captured

The joint operation with the St. James PIU, OST, and members of the JDF has
so far resulted in the capture of Lorenzo Walters otherwise called ‘Larry’ who is on the St. James
wanted list for a double murder and wounding with intent was captured on Sunday, October 29.
One woman was also arrested in relation to this incident.
Reports are that about between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., the team conducted the
operation at a premises in search of Walters. During the operation, the premises that was occupied
by a 26-year-old woman— Walters’ sister was searched and during a search, Walters was seen
and apprehended.
Additionally, six letter-sized sheets of paper, three notebooks containing identity information,
eight cellular phones and one tablet were also seized. Both Walters and his sister were arrested;
Walters will be slapped with additional charges and his sister was arrested for harbouring a
fugitive.
However, her identity is being withheld pending further investigation.