Wanda Diamond League Releases Plans for 14 Track Meets in 2021

The Wanda Diamond League has released its track and field provisional calendar for the 2021 series which will see a return to a full schedule of 14 cities to rebound after the COVI-19 pandemic limited the traditional meets this year.

Organisers Tuesday, November 24, 2020, said the series is scheduled to start on May 23 in Rabat, Morocco, take a one-month break for the postponed Tokyo Olympics, and end with a September 8-9 meet in Zurich.

The series then heads to the Middle East for the Doha Diamond League, which is scheduled for 28 May.

Rome will host the first European meeting of the season on 4 June, before athletes head to Oslo a week later.

Following stops in Stockholm, Monaco and London in the first two weeks of July, there will be a month-long pause for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The series will resume in Shanghai on 14 August before a continent-spanning double-bill the following weekend. Saturday, August will 21 see the new Hayward Field in Eugene host its first Wanda Diamond League meeting, while Sunday, August 22 will host the first edition of a brand new Diamond League meeting in China, details of which are to be announced in due course.

In the first 13 meetings, athletes will earn points in a bid to qualify for a place in the final, where they have the chance to win the Diamond Trophy and be crowned Wanda Diamond League champion in their chosen discipline.

The calendar is strictly provisional at this stage and remains subject to changes depending on the global health situation in 2021.

The Wanda Diamond League, World Athletics, and meeting organisers continue to monitor the situation and remain committed to delivering high-quality competitions while prioritising the health and safety of athletes and fans.