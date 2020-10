Courtney Walsh, former Jamaica and West Indies cricket captain has been named head coach for the West Indies Women’s cricket team.

Walsh’s appointment comes following the whitewash of the team in the five T20 series just ended against England, in England.

The Stafanie Taylor-led Windies Women put up very little resistance and showed lack of will in the series.

Walsh, 57, still holds the record as the West Indies cricketer with the highest number of wickets in tests – 517.