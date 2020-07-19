Walker takes sole lead in Half Moon National Golf Championship

Sebert Walker Jr. is now the sole leader in the Half Moon National Golf Championship at the end of the second day at the Half Moon Golf Course in Montego Bay. He was joint leader with William Knibbs and Rocco Lopez with all three golfers scoring 73 or one over par on day one.

The positions now read (from top down) Walker (145), Justin Burrowes (146), William Knibbs (147), Rocco Lopez (148), Sean Morris (149) and Mark Newnham (154).

Three golfers, Walker, Burrowes and Newnham shot even par 72 on the second day. Knibbs shot two over 74 while Lopez posted 75, with former champion Morris shooting 75 as well.

Walker had a rough start, posting a double bogey on the first hole but had no more mishap on the front nine. He had a better back nine after shooting two birdies (Holes # 10 and 14) to be one under at that stage but dropped a shot on hole number 15 for a 72 par score at the close.

He was pleased with the day’s performance, “I had a solid day today, quite consistent throughout the day however I couldn’t really get anything going for the most part. I had a few birdies, same amount of bogies and finished even par today. Looking to fire a little bit more tomorrow and hopefully get a few more birdies and make use of them tomorrow.”

Defending champion Justin Burrowes had a good day as well. He summed up his day when he said “I started off pretty rough. I double bogeyed the first hole followed by three bogeys, then I had seven birdies after that to be two under. With two holes to play I finished with two bogeys so I ended even par. Pretty happy with it. Just looking forward to tomorrow.”

The Men & Men Senior category saw Kemar Brown shooting 76 to be in joint lead position with Shamar Wilson for a two-day combined score of 157. Third place goes to Tommy Lee who posted 82 and has a total score of 165.

The two-day aspect of the championship got underway on Saturday. The Ladies section belongs to Emily Mayne 82 over Michelle Hamilton 90. The top three in the Men Super Senior category were Opton Marshall 88, Howard McKenzie 89 and Linval Freeman 96.

The juniors were also on the course. The Boys 14-15 saw Aman Dhiman 77 leading Trey Williams 87 and Noah Azan 91. The three golfers in the Boys 11-13 section Aaron Ghosh, Ryan Lue and Zaniel Knight posted scores f 94, 94 and 95 respectively.

There were two girls in the 11-13 category. They were Mattea Issa 93 and Annoushka Khatri 104.

All the golfers will start at 9:00 am on Sunday – the final day of the championship, in a shotgun start.