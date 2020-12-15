Vyzadon’s ‘Pull Up’ Turns Heads in Rema and Canada

Kingston, Jamaica, November 27, 2020 – Fast-rising recording artiste Vyzadon has released

the single ‘Pull Up’ on the ‘King Pigeon Riddim’ produced by Rollin Dice Musiq based in

Canada. The single has since been receiving a great reception from the residence in his

hometown of Rema and is gradually solidifying his fanbase in Canada. Vyzadon credits his

connection with the producer in Canada to DJ Kemixx, a disc jock, and long-time supporter.

DJ Kemixx who is an avid lover of dancehall music with his ‘Cut & Clear’ online radio station

also based in Canada and often swings tracks for the ‘Pull Up’ artiste. “Kemixx was supporting

my most recent single ‘Gyal You Nah Fire’ produced by G3K Music when Rollin Dice reached

out to him and expressed his interest in working with me. He credited me for my lyrical

composition and my flow and showed an appreciation for my craft” said Vyzadon. The artiste

describes ‘Pull Up’ as a song about ‘dominance’, ‘living your best life’ and ‘gaining street cred’.

Among Vyzadon’s ‘Pull Up’, the ‘King Pigeon Riddim’ features artistes such as Kashmar, Dre

X Sparta, Don Pree, J Gad, Chino Don, Hagaat, Nicheeko, and Narie in an effort to support

young, innovative talents from Jamaica. “The tracks on the riddim are all different but they all

stand out in their own way. I feel elated to be recognized in my community for the song and to

know that my following is increasing with people from Canada is even more rewarding” added

Vyzadon.

Vyzadon who is inspired by the diversity of Reggae royalty, Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley, and the

persistence of international recording artiste John Legend recently performed on OnStage TV’s

YouTube Channel – ‘The Mixer’. He performed amongst the legendary Sizzla, and Agent Sasco,

and received an overwhelming response from fans during the streamed event. In addition, this

success, his single ‘Unfriend Yuh’ was used in the Canadian based reality series called

‘Dancehall Divas’ in its first season concluded recently.

The artiste who was raised in Rema, is now eager to shoot the video for ‘Pull Up’ and looks

towards beginning his promotional runs in time for Christmas 2020. He can be followed on

Instagram @Vyzadon.