Vyzadon’s ‘Pull Up’ Turns Heads in Rema and Canada

Kingston, Jamaica, November 27, 2020 – Fast-rising recording artiste Vyzadon has released
the single ‘Pull Up’ on the ‘King Pigeon Riddim’ produced by Rollin Dice Musiq based in
Canada. The single has since been receiving a great reception from the residence in his
hometown of Rema and is gradually solidifying his fanbase in Canada. Vyzadon credits his
connection with the producer in Canada to DJ Kemixx, a disc jock, and long-time supporter.
DJ Kemixx who is an avid lover of dancehall music with his ‘Cut & Clear’ online radio station
also based in Canada and often swings tracks for the ‘Pull Up’ artiste. “Kemixx was supporting
my most recent single ‘Gyal You Nah Fire’ produced by G3K Music when Rollin Dice reached
out to him and expressed his interest in working with me. He credited me for my lyrical
composition and my flow and showed an appreciation for my craft” said Vyzadon. The artiste
describes ‘Pull Up’ as a song about ‘dominance’, ‘living your best life’ and ‘gaining street cred’.
Among Vyzadon’s ‘Pull Up’, the ‘King Pigeon Riddim’ features artistes such as Kashmar, Dre
X Sparta, Don Pree, J Gad, Chino Don, Hagaat, Nicheeko, and Narie in an effort to support
young, innovative talents from Jamaica. “The tracks on the riddim are all different but they all
stand out in their own way. I feel elated to be recognized in my community for the song and to
know that my following is increasing with people from Canada is even more rewarding” added
Vyzadon.
Vyzadon who is inspired by the diversity of Reggae royalty, Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley, and the
persistence of international recording artiste John Legend recently performed on OnStage TV’s
YouTube Channel – ‘The Mixer’. He performed amongst the legendary Sizzla, and Agent Sasco,
and received an overwhelming response from fans during the streamed event. In addition, this
success, his single ‘Unfriend Yuh’ was used in the Canadian based reality series called
‘Dancehall Divas’ in its first season concluded recently.
The artiste who was raised in Rema, is now eager to shoot the video for ‘Pull Up’ and looks
towards beginning his promotional runs in time for Christmas 2020. He can be followed on
Instagram @Vyzadon.