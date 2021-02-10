Vybz Kartel’s Sons to take over Adidjahiem Records

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Vybz Kartel’s sons Likkle Vybz and Likkle Addi are set to take over his label, Adidjahiem Records.

16-year-old deejay Likkle Addi says they will officially assume control at the reigns when they both turn 18. 

Likkle Addi, who is still in school assured Williams that school is still the number one priority right now.

Adidjahiem Records remains one of the most successful record labels in the Dancehall industry for the past decade. 

The label was largely disbanded in 2012 following the incarceration of Dancehall superstar Vybz Kartel.

However, Likkle Addi says there are big plans to carry on their father’s legacy.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....