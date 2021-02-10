Vybz Kartel’s Sons to take over Adidjahiem Records

Vybz Kartel’s sons Likkle Vybz and Likkle Addi are set to take over his label, Adidjahiem Records.

16-year-old deejay Likkle Addi says they will officially assume control at the reigns when they both turn 18.

Likkle Addi, who is still in school assured Williams that school is still the number one priority right now.

Adidjahiem Records remains one of the most successful record labels in the Dancehall industry for the past decade.

The label was largely disbanded in 2012 following the incarceration of Dancehall superstar Vybz Kartel.

However, Likkle Addi says there are big plans to carry on their father’s legacy.