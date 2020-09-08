Vybz Kartel’s “Yamibolo” a hit

Jamaica News: Vybz Kartel’s “Yamibolo”single has clocked over 1.2m views on youtube since its release a week ago.

The single is produced by Drop Top Records on the Prime Time ‘riddim’.

Producer Rowane Melhado popularly known as Droptop said: “Kartel and I are good friends, more like a family. Vybz Kartel has been known to me for years from he just started doing music as Addi Banton and not yet known internationally, just a young youth working hard to make his name in the music industry. I rate his work ethics. I have been a supporter of his music from then till now. Big up the World Boss.”

Drop Top Records has in the past delivered rhythms such as ‘Day Rave’ and the ‘Arabian’.

“I anticipate that this Single #YamiBolo is going to be a massive hit. As you know kartel is a very talented artist who never fails to deliver as well as disappoint his fans,” Droptop said.