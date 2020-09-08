Vybz Kartel’s “Yamibolo” a hit

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: Vybz Kartel’s “Yamibolo”single has clocked over 1.2m views on youtube since its release a week ago.

The single is produced by Drop Top Records on the Prime Time ‘riddim’.

Producer Rowane Melhado popularly known as Droptop said: “Kartel and I are good friends, more like a family. Vybz Kartel has been known to me for years from he just started doing music as Addi Banton and not yet known internationally, just a young youth working hard to make his name in the music industry. I rate his work ethics. I have been a supporter of his music from then till now. Big up the World Boss.”

Drop Top Records has in the past delivered rhythms such as ‘Day Rave’ and the ‘Arabian’.

“I anticipate that this Single #YamiBolo is going to be a massive hit. As you know kartel is a very talented artist who never fails to deliver as well as disappoint his fans,” Droptop said.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....