Vybz Kartel’s Wife ‘Shorty’ Talks Reality Show With Kids Called The ‘The Palmers’

Vybz Kartel’s common-law wife Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson, came out slaying for her Live interview with DJ Lava on his Instagram show Chat & Laugh two days ago. Among other things, she confirmed that the Kartel family is working on a reality series called The Palmers.

The Short Boss Muzik CEO had the very laid-back interview at home looking pretty sizzling in a pink crop top, matching bike shorts, and a short blond lace front with her makeup on fleek. Sipping on her champagne, Shorty dished out quite a lot and stirred many laughs as she entertained Lava and his viewers.

Johnson confirmed the creation of a reality show with her kids entitled The Palmers. The production and filming have already begun. However, the release date is yet to be announced.

Kartel and Shorty share three children. Namely, the firstborn is Jaheim Palmer, aka Likkle Vybz, Akheel Raheim Palmer, aka Likkle Addi, and Aiko Palmer, who is known as World Boss Jr.

The singer, whose real name is Adidja Azim Palmer, has four more children with other women.

Around the time of his imprisonment in 2011, Kartel starred in his own 13-week reality dating show called Teacha’s Pet. VICE described it as “watching Jamaican women screaming at each other in tight clothes while an anaemic Vybz does his best to place some structural narrative over proceedings.”

DJ Lava’s discussion with Shorty also delved into life with the Worl’ Boss, who really has the title and keys to the house, the unfortunate loss of their baby girl, the many times he (Kartel) would cry real-life tears during their spats and the time she stabbed him with an ice pick plus much more.

Shorty also revealed she has two new album releases underway for her kid prodigies Uptown Greatness/UTG (Likkle Vybz and Likkle Addi) and rising dancehall newcomer Shaniel Muir, which she is especially excited about.

Shaneil recently released her single Yamabella, which got a pretty nice buzz and hit the trending charts back when it dropped last month on June 18.

Wanting to know more about Short Boss Muzik, Lava asked her how she got into music production. Shorty said back in the day when she and Vybz come home from a night of partying, the deejay would head right into the recording studio where she would join him. Upon listening to some of his tracks, she would always make suggestions and small edits along the way, which ultimately impressed the GAZA boss. It was just a matter of time that he would have her join the empire.

Short Boss Muzik co-produced Kartel’s latest Of Dons and Divas 18-track compilation that debuted just last week on Friday, June 26. Before that, she co-produced the now very successful album To Tanesha, which was released earlier this year in January.

With Short Boss Muzik in full swing, Shorty is creating waves and advancing her son’s music careers to new heights. She said she sees Likkle Addi and Likkle Vybz’s heading “up in a di sky,” and things are looking pretty spectacular for them. One thing she has learned from Vybz Kartel is, no matter what ‘neva give up.’

Watch the full interview with Shorty and DJ Lava below-

Source: Dancehallmag