Vybz Kartel’s Sons added to playlist of Grand Theft Auto: The Contract

The sons of Incarcerated Dancehall Star, Vybz Kartel have joined Popcaan on the official playlist of Grand Theft Auto: The Contract.

Body So Good by Popcaan is featured while Likkle Vybz and Likkle Addi’s Skinny Jeans were added

The Entertainers are featured on the game’s soundtrack alongside Hip-Hop Stars like the late 2Pac and Tidal’s conceptualizer, Jay-Z. 50 Cent, Migos, Future, Saweetie, Travis Scott, Kodak Black, and brand new tracks from Dr Dre are also featured on The Contract playlist.

GTA Online: The Contract launched on December 15 and is available for free to all GTA V owners.