Vybz Kartel’s ‘Quick, Quick, Quick’ Video Release, Done From Prison: Watch

The world Boss is at it again. Today, the official video for one of Vybz Kartel’s single ‘Quick, Quick, Quick’ was released. The track was released in December 2019.

Voiced by the ‘Teacha’, the new video was released as fans and the authorities are still finding their footing, lost due to Kartel’s surprise -Live on Instagram (from prison) 4 days ago.

The visuals open as a reflective perspective of his first sexual encounter, being taught as a young youth by a far more mature female. He paid homage to her skills as his teacher, and his obvious brilliance as a student, who has learned, practiced and is now progressing well.

The Worl’ Boss expresses high regards for his sexual journey, metaphorically jingled by the words ‘quick quick quick’ to his taxi service providers – “Quick quick quick cabi, yow a Addi, pick up dutty gyal fah mi inna lobby, doh stop fi nuhbody, just trod it, doh left nuh evidence destroy it.”

In an almost lyrical commentary Kartel details his transition from apprentice to the ‘Boss’, rising to prominence with an establish service structure for the quick entrance and exit of his consorts. Every repeat of the chorus speaks of his renown performance and the impact of his sexual encounters. Where his system of quick execution not only impacts the financial confidence of his beloved Waterford Portmore taxi community, it also also gave rise to much infidelity – “mi mek yuh precious wife cyan keep har promise”

Watch the official video for Quick, Quick, Quick.

Source: Dancehallmag