Vybz Kartel’s Privy Council Appeal Still In Limbo

The Worl’ Boss, Vybz Kartel, will have to continue his long vigil as he and co-convicts Shawn’ Shawn Storm’ Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St John, continue to await permission from the Court of Appeal in Jamaica to have their appeal heard before the Privy Council in the United Kingdom. The Privy Council is Jamaica’s highest appellate court.

Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, and his cohorts were sentenced to life imprisonment in 2014 for the 2011 murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams.

They may have a long wait as this court is the same one that denied their original appeal in April this year, even though they noted that several oversights were made with the handling of evidence as well as other discrepancies throughout the trial.

The Jamaican Court said that none of these circumstances affected the eventual guilty verdict. One such oversight, however, resulted in two and a half year parole-serving time reductions off of the four men’s life sentences.

Campbell’s attorney, Bert Samuels, spoke with the Jamaica Star today about what he perceives as a flaw in the system of the appeal court in Jamaica.

“I am asking you permission to appeal against you,” he said.

He continued: “The accused men’s right to a fair trial was breached when the case was allowed to continue on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn, despite a poison jury.”

He also revealed that they want total leave from the court to appeal all aspects of the case.

“We want leave on everything. We want permission to appeal on all points.” Samuels also gave the assurance that no matter what he was going to get the case reviewed by the Privy Council.

Vybz Kartel

“If they refuse, it isn’t the end-all and be-all. You can apply for what is called special leave. All you have to do is convince them [Privy Council] of the rightness of your case,” he added.

He also said that his team has been in contact with UK based lawyers who are prepared for the case.

“We have had about five Zoom conferences with the British lawyers and they are ready,” Samuels said.

The official request to take the case to the Privy Council was made by lawyers Isat Buchanan, representing Kartel, John Clarke, representing Jones and St John; and Bert and Bianca Samuels about six weeks ago. To date, there has been no word from the Jamaican Court of Appeal since the application on June 29.

The request was made via a video link.

The request to go to the Privy Council was raised on the grounds that there were constitutional issues raised in the matter and that it should be heard by the highest court in the local justice system. The request was opposed by Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Jeremy Taylor, who argued that there were no constitutional issues.

Vybz Kartel has been behind bars since September 2011 and will be eligible for parole in 2046 if his conviction stands.

