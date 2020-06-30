Vybz Kartel’s New Lawyer Isat Buchanan Believes He’s ‘A National Treasure And Dancehall’s Lifeline’

Vybz Kartel’s new lawyer, Isat Buchanan may be the best man to take the Worl’ Boss’ case to the Privy Council in the UK, as not only was he once a musician himself, he’s also a big fan of the deejay.

Buchanan spoke with Jamaica Star about how he ended up being a lawyer and his admiration for Kartel.

“I am a fan of the Teacher so working on the appeal, previously on team Shawn ‘Storm’ Campbell-led by Bert Samuels, brought me to his attention. All the attorneys previously did a lot of work and this case has brought the entire justice system into uncharted waters,” he told THE STAR.

He added: “Kartel is a very intelligent man. He is a national treasure and dancehall’s lifeline, so when I heard that he wanted me to represent him along with QC David Hislop from the UK, I could never say no.”

His journey to becoming a lawyer was tumultuous and it was actually his incarceration, on drug charges, that made him take his path seriously.

“While I was always a bright student and doing well at university, I found myself locked up in federal prison, labelled just another Negro in the system. So my ambitions to be a lawyer changed with my reality at the time.”

Buchanan, the son of veteran toaster Big Youth, has released songs of his own under the name ‘Isat’ including a single called That’s Cool (My Girl) which features his father.

He was so into making music that he said he was told by an African seer that he would be a lawyer and he rejected the notion.

“I would say life and destiny has set me on the course to practising law. I was told by a Baba, an African spiritualist, that I was going to be a lawyer. At the time he told me that, believe me, I was focused on music and really thought the man was a fraud for telling me this,” Buchanan told THE STAR.

Now he’s committed to helping his fellow Jamaicans win their battles through the legal systems. He’s also representing Jodian Fearon’s family. Fearon died in April after she was denied access to health care during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

“My ultimate goal practising law is to help my fellow Jamaicans to know their constitutional rights and to learn that they are to be treated with respect from the creatures of the constitution that are put in Government to serve us,” he said.

He added that he hoped through his work he could help to empower those Jamaicans who feel powerless when dealing with the judicial system.

“My hope is to contribute to the legal landscape and hopefully bring us to a place where we can empower the community and the victims of crime and violence in such a way that justice is served not by locking away young people and turning them into criminals, destroying their futures for mistakes that need not close doors to their advancement in life.”

He also opened up about some of the challenges he’s had to face so far in his career.

“My most challenging experience thus far is my legal battle with the custos of Kingston. I was commissioned by the governor general to be a justice of the peace but my stamp and instrument were personally held by the custos, as he feels that I am not fit to help poor people, and represent the Queen in that capacity. I still do my best to assist the public at large, hoping for social change.”

“Honestly, I love the law and I am passionate about helping people find justice and educating people about their human rights. It has been an amazing journey thus far. I have been blessed to be in the company of some of Jamaica’s finest legal minds, and it can never hurt when you can always call Bert,” he added.

