Vybz Kartel’s ‘Life Giver’ Mini-Movie Gets Even More Touching At The End

A 6-minute mini-movie has been released for Vybz Kartel’s tribute to mothers, Life Giver, which dropped on May 5 ahead of Mother’s Day weekend. The new visuals were released today and can be seen on the VybzKartelRadio on Youtube. Watch below.

The video, by Warrior Films Ja, is a masterful depiction of the lyrics of the Worl’ Boss’ song and drives home its intent at the end with a surprising twist that evokes emotions.

The Life Giver mini-movie opens with a group of men in a Jamaican gambling shop as they cheer on their chosen horses. The camera stops to focus on one individual who’s excitement turns to disappointment as it is apparent that he did not bet on the winning horse.

He then leaves the gambling shop in dismay.

On his way home, he runs into an old high school acquaintance by the name of Tash. They embrace with shared excitement and exchange numbers. The young man, Charles, shares his excitement with a friend who shuts him down by saying, “She nuh waa yuh. Yuh gamble too much. You a cruff.”

Tash was, however, very into Charles as she shared her delight with a friend. Her friend was almost as excited as she was to hear that Tash had rekindled the connection with Charles.

The two met up on a date, and things go well as they are shown getting “hot and heavy” in an apartment.

The next scene shows Tash being made fun of by her friend because of her new crave for mangoes, which infers that she might be pregnant.

Pregnancy was indeed the case as she revealed this to Charles while they were lying on the beach. He was shocked at the news but then regained his composure and assured her, “it ago be alright”.

Scenes of Charles working hard and being there for Tash during her pregnancy showed that he turned his life around from being the “cruff” that his friend had described him as. Charles took quick action when Tash told him it was time for the baby to arrive. He rushed her to the hospital and held her hand during the delivery.

Charles even got to hold his newborn baby right after delivery.

The next scene is a sharp turn on the emotional roller coaster ride that the film takes us on. Charles walks on the same beach holding his son’s hand who is now an older child of about nine years.

Charles makes a heartbreaking revelation to viewers while talking to his son. “…that’s how you came into the world. Now your mommy is in heaven looking down on us,” he says.

This scene reveals the sad truth that Tash died in childbirth. The entire film was Charles telling his son the story of his mom and how he came to be.

Ending the film like this, though sad, injects an even more powerful truth to the lyrics of the song. It shows the level of sacrifice and risks a mother faces to bring a child into this world. She made the ultimate sacrifice, which is a risk all mothers face, and it should not be taken for granted.

The film also has a post-credits scene where Charles goes back to the gambling shop only to realize, to his frustration, that it has closed down. This scene also shows the vital role that Tash, his “baby mother”, played in his life. She had caused him to turn his life around but now, without her guidance, he is relapsing to his bad habits.

Watch the Official Mini Movie for Vybz Kartel’s Life Giver below.

Source: Dancehallmag