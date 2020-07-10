Vybz Kartel’s Lawyer Gets Trolled By Political Opponent For Losing His Appeal

Vybz Kartel’s former Attorney-at-Law Valerie Neita Robertson was trolled by political adversary Daryl Vaz, a Jamaican Government Minister who used one of the Dancehall deejay’s signature catchphrases to throw shade at his opponent.

It all started when Robertson, who is also the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) caretaker for West Portland, took a jab at the Member of Parliament of the constituency, Daryl Vaz.

Vaz has been embroiled in controversy since his attempts at leasing protected lands were placed under scrutiny. Prime Minister Holness recently stripped him of responsibility for land, environment, and climate change following the controversy.

On the other hand, Robertson’s party was rocked by another corruption scandal this week after a report said that during its tenure in Government, MP Lisa Hanna was found to have authorized several questionable contracts. The PNP’s support of Hanna has caused a back and forth between the two main political parties over who is more corrupt.

Robertson, in a Facebook comment, poked fun at Vaz and his wife, whose VISAS were revoked by the United States government last year. “I wonder if is BADMIND the US Embassy BADMIND when dem tek weh people VISA,” the Queen’s Counsel (QC) said.

Vaz clapped back on Twitter with a screenshot of Robertson’s comments. The MP mocked her for failing to secure a successful appeal for her most famous client, Vybz Kartel.

“If Counsel spent as much time on her Appeals as she spent on Social Media…she would be sure on ONE win this year…” he said in a Tweet on June 6.

QC Robertson was one of Kartel’s senior Attorneys in the appeal of his murder conviction. She was very active on social media in the lead up to the verdict as she expressed her confidence in a favorable outcome.

However, the Court of Appeal decided to uphold the deejay’s conviction and life sentence in April. Kartel has since opted for a change, with lawyer Isat Buchanan now leading an application to take his appeal to the UK’s Privy Council, the island’s final appellate court.

To punch out his reply, Vaz ended the Tweet with one of Kartel’s favorite catchphrases, “#AmOut.”

That signature catchphrase sent Dancehall fans crazy, in March, after the incarcerated artiste allegedly joined an Instagram LIVE held by producer Rvssian. He sang a few lines from his 2011 song Tun Up Di Scheme, before quickly exiting with “Am Out.”

Like his lyrical father Bounty Killer, Kartel is known for many other catchphrases and sayings including “OH!,” “Up to the time,” “See whey mi a seh,” and “Timeless!”

Meanwhile, Robertson replied to Vaz’s shade on June 7, saying, “Seems I struck a vain.”

She took another hit in that round when Vaz clapped back, a day later.

The MP again showed his confidence that Valerie will suffer another loss when they face off in the next General Elections due in a few months.

“All Your hard work will be in ‘vein’ QC.,” he tweeted.

