Vybz Kartel’s Family Donates To Low-Income Families Hit By COVID-19

Over two hundred low-income families across the Kingston, Jamaica region will benefit from an economic stimulus package provided through the family of the incarcerated deejay Vybz Kartel through their foundation, UTG.

The donations have been handed over to the Government’s Poor Relief Department and will help maximize the nutritional and health security of citizens across different communities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a growing number of well-known artistes and affluent personalities to step up and play their part in providing assistance to those who are most impacted by the economic implications of the health crisis.

The generous donations form part of the foundation’s strategy and mandate to provide assistance to those most vulnerable, coupling with the fight against the novel coronavirus. The handing over of the items was carried out on April 22, 2020, at the Department’s main office in Kingston on Harbour Street.

The board members consist of Tanesha Johnson popularly known as “Shorty” and her three sons.

The packages contained perishable food items and personal protective gear such as masks will be distributed to families severely impacted by the pandemic.

The special assistance is the first to be undertaken by the foundation since it was established to provide assistance to members of society most in need. The family now joins a pool of good Samaritans who have been supplying the economy with rich assistance.

The efforts demonstrated by the popular entertainer’s family underpins their zeal for strengthening and sustaining the economy through their philanthropic efforts and ensuring that susceptible families are placed on the fore of the ongoing crisis.

Source: Dancehallmag