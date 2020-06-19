Vybz Kartel’s Drops Cute Rider Track Ahead of Album Release

Ahead of the June 26th “Of Dons and Divas” album release, Dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel is giving fans a whiff of what is to come with the release of the flavorsome delivery, Cute Rider. Boasting a reggaeton flair, the track is produced by JonFX and is mixed by Grammy award winning engineer Jimmy Douglass. Fans will be happy to know that when they pre order the album as of today they will be getting Cute Rider as an instant gratification track.

The 18 tracks masterpiece is pure gold and is produced by Short Boss Muzik/ Vybz Kartel Muzik.

“The title of the album “Of Dons and Divas” is representative of the all-star cast that the album has, including myself; this album has more features than an iPhone 20,” Kartel outlined. Featured artistes include Sikka Rymes, Lisa Hyper, Teejay, Skillibeng, Daddy1, Slimatic, as well as the artiste’s sons Likke Vybz and Likkle Addi.

“I specifically chose new generation artistes. I am the oldest of the ensemble. Vybz Kartel has always been in tune with the kids so as a treat, I decided to bombard the city with some “new” clear weapons,” he further added.

Following the January released “To Tanesha” album which was more centered around Hip Hop and R&B sounds, “Of Dons and Divas” brings the focus back to Dancehall music.

“There’s me in my usual element but what I did on this album is a lot more “deejaying” than “singing”, compared to my last project,” the artiste explained, “lyrics galore as usual delivered on some uptempo tracks as well as a few ‘cool and deadlys.’” A nod to the music of the 80s which he grew up on, the album also celebrates the Dons and the hot girls (now called Divas); each of the album’s 18 tracks is classified under its respective category.

Fans of Vybz Kartel know the calibre of music to usually come from the artiste and this project is no different. With production contributions including Jay-Crazie, and Ricardo “Red Boom Reid”, expect international level sounds from this album.

“This album is pure ‘vybz’! High energy tracks with lyrics galore. This album will be a refreshing and welcomed project for my fans, you will not be bored once you press play on this Dancehall Gem. The fans will definitely get their time and money’s worth, plus some,” Kartel confidently stated.

A timely nod to his musical successes, Vybz Kartel is currently celebrating the achievements of his 2016 smash hit “Fever” which has been certified Gold by the RIAA, having sold over 500,000 copies. The track was featured on one of the singer’s most successful albums, “King of the Dancehall”, which peaked at number 2 on the US Billboard Reggae Charts.

Undeniably one of the most influential Dancehall artistes of all time, Vybz Kartel has been paving the way since 2002, steadily gaining notoriety since the release of his 2003 album “Up 2 Di Time.” Known for hits such as “Slow Motion”, “Summer Time”, “Clarks” featuring Popcaan & Gaza Slim and “Romping Shop” featuring Spice, “Of Dons and Divas” is touted to be a standout GRAMMY album, bringing a whole different vibe from anything done by Kartel before.

“The fact that I keep evolving, that’s what makes this album better. I keep growing because I never forget that I am a student of the music; not the music industry but the music. So with my humility towards and my respect for this genre, this is the best Kartel ever because I keep getting better,” he expressed.

Distributed by Zojak World Wide, preorders for “Of Dons and Divas” started on May 22, ahead of its June 26 release. It will be available for purchase and streaming on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play Music and Tidal.

Smart URL: https://smarturl.it/OfDonsAndDivas

Track Listing:

1. Nice Tingz (Intro) [Divas]

2. Nice Tingz [Divas]

3. Cute Rider [Divas]

4. Cute Rider Reggaeton Mix

5. Bad Gyal (feat. Skillibeng, Jucee Froot & Tommy Lee) [Divas]

6. Say A Praya [Divas]

7. No Prison [Divas]

8. Pretty Butterfly (feat. Lisa Hyper) [Divas]

9. Stay With Me

10. It Was Heaven [Divas]

11. Presidential (feat. Sikka Rymes & Daddy1) [Dons]

12. State Evidence (feat. Lisa Mercedes) [Dons]

13. Militant Coup (feat. Likkle Vybz, Slimatic & Likkle Addi) [Dons]

14. Depend On You (feat. Sikka Rymes) [Dons]

15. Worldboss (feat. Lisa Mercedes & Redboom) [Dons]

16. Dons & Divas (feat. Danii Boo) [Dons]

17. Big Bizniz (feat. TeeJay) [Dons]

18. Jump On The Beat (feat. Likkle Vybz & Squash) [Dons]