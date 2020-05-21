Vybz Kartel Unveils Stimulating Visuals With More ‘Thickiana’ Girls: Watch

Round 2 of dancehall titan Vybz Kartel’s music video for his hit single Thickiana is here disembarking more and many thickianas for his Gaza fan’s viewing pleasure.

Hats off to producer Romeich of Romeich Entertainment and creative director Shane of Wikid Media for outsourcing these very bouncy ladies in these uncertain quarantine times. They have certainly outdone themselves with this heavy undertaking for the Worl’ Boss.

The official lyric video for the track by RD Studios debuted 2 months ago on March 13th with the added visuals of who will now be considered as the original Thickianna, dancer Toni O’Meally precisely nailing the instructions from the Teacha with her wicked dance moves.

It’s no wonder they rang her up for round 2, Toni is included in the 12 body bangin’ dancers in the new music video which premiered at 1am this morning May 20th on Vybz Kartel’s YouTube page.

The ladies held nothing back for this musical presentation, showing everyone just how dynamic the human body is, especially the rear region. The mesmerizing sways of their backend, wining head-top stands, crashing somersaults enhanced in slow motion while they touch on themselves makes for an erogenous eye-popping experience.

Kartel is just full of surprises, who knew there would have been another take on his Thickiana single? He has countless tracks that he could have done this with. Perhaps his expectations weren’t met in the original release of the video.

To date the lyric video has a little under 600K views, a far cry from his other dance anthems like Fever (25M), Mhm Hm (9M), Go Go Wine (39M), Wine to The Top w/Wiz Kid (22M), Colouring Book (49M) and Back Way w/Spice (12M) for example, which all hit the million mark within the first 3 months of their release, some more than others.

We know the Worl’ Boss gets high off how much his music is streaming, while he cant control these numbers, he can certainly make you pay attention, after all that’s what ‘Teacher’s’ do. Now fresh off the drawing board and with it’s new revised and improved scintillating visuals (thanks to Romeich for demanding the dancers to ‘bring it’ via his megaphone), Thickiana (part 2) the official music video seems to be on its way to topping the charts . . . how can it not!

12 hours and over 30K views already, check out Vybz Kartel’s newest production of Thickiana below, enjoy.

Source: Dancehallmag