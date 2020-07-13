Vybz Kartel Trolls Sons With The Viral ‘Date Ur Fada’ TikTok Challenge

Dancehall deejay Vybz Kartel is known for his antics through social media even as he is incarcerated and it seems this time he’s decided to poke fun at his sons Likke Vybz and Likkle Addi using the now-viral Date Ur Fada challenge. The 2017 song by Ebony, a Ghanian Dancehall artiste, was given a new life earlier this year after it became a sensation on the social media platform, TikTok.

In the opening line of the song, Ebony makes her intentions clear: “If you break my heart I go date your fada.” The lyrics of the song was used by TikTok fans to show which celebrity dad they wouldn’t mind being with.

Unfortunately, Ebony, will not see the success of her song as she passed away in 2018 following a traffic accident in her country.

Kartel used his Instagram account yesterday to hilariously troll his sons with the challenge. He posted short video clips with women lipsyncing the song’s lyrics: “Do anything for you. Sacrifice my life to be your wife. I’m gonna be there for you. But if you break my heart. I go date your fada. You gonna be my son. You go call me your mother.”

To make sure that they got the message he tagged both of them with the captions, the Worl’ Boss queries, “@likkleaddi.utg You to?!” and “@likklevybz.utg you deaf!?”

Fans were appreciative of the light humour from Kartel as both posts have been viewed over 300,000 times combined.

Fans flooded the comments with laughing emoticons as they showed their appreciation for the post.

Even Jada Kingdom commented, “DWL”.

One fan said: “doh break har heart jah” and another added: “She want the Palmers.”

Vybz Kartel is still enjoying the recent success of Of Dons and Divas, his latest studio album on which both sons appear so there’s no doubt that his post was made just to let them know he’s thinking about them and to show some fatherly love.